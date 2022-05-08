Submit a Tip
Andrews man in custody after shooting leaves 2 dead

Bennie Earl Cumbee, 24, of Andrews, is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and...
Bennie Earl Cumbee, 24, of Andrews, is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and domestic violence 3rd degree.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested in connection to a Saturday shooting that killed two.

Bennie Earl Cumbee, 24, of Andrews, is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and domestic violence 3rd degree.

Deputies responded to Thurgood Marshall Highway in the Williamsburg County side of Andrews.

At the scene, deputies say they found two gunshot victims lying unresponsive on the road.

An investigation revealed an altercation between the suspect and one of the victims escalated, causing the incident, the sheriff’s office says.

The two victims died because of their injuries. The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the names of the victims.

Investigators say the suspect went home after the incident but was eventually arrested and taken to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381.

