2 hurt in Bennettsville shooting, police chief says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a shooting early Sunday in the Pee Dee.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller told WMBF News the incident happened in the area of Market Street and Liberty Street in downtown Bennettsville.

Miller the shots were fired while officers were already in the area, as they responded before a 911 dispatch came out.

The chief added that the victims’ injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further details were immediately available.

