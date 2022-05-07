Submit a Tip
Upstate murder suspect found in New York nearly 3 years after shooting

Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell(Family members)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fountain Inn Police Department announced that the United States Marshals Service (USMS) recently took an Upstate man wanted for murder into custody.

Officers said Miguel Otero was wanted for Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. According to officers, these charges came from the shooting that killed Bruce Campbell in 2019.

Officers said Campbell was found dead on June 11, 2019, inside a car park in his driveway.

Through their investigation into the incident, officers learned that Otero fled to the state of New York following the shooting.

The Fountain Inn Police Department, the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF) and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office asked agencies in New York for help.

Fugitive task forces in Greenville, SC, New York City and Rochester, NY, worked together to find out where Otero was. Eventually, they tracked Otero down and took him into custody in Rochester, NY, on May 3, 2022.

Otero is the second person charged in connection with Cambell’s death. On June 22, 2020, Tori Staton was located near the Bronx in New York and taken into custody. Staton was also charged with Murder, Armed Robbery and Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

