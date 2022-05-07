Submit a Tip
North Myrtle Beach first responders help rescue ducklings from storm drains

By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - First responders in part of the Grand Strand were part of a special rescue early Saturday.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said an animal control officer requested help in rescuing a group of ducklings found in a storm drain on 6th Avenue South at around 9 a.m.

Officials said seven ducklings were found between three storm drains down 6th Avenue South. Crews used forcible entry tools, fishing nets, a cat carrier and even two croissants to conduct the rescue.

The ducklings were then released into a nearby pond.

