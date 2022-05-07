Submit a Tip
Mullins man charged in human trafficking case, deputies say

Adam Rogers
Adam Rogers(Marion County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is facing charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Adam Rogers, of Mullins, was arrested earlier this week with help from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division.

Deputies said Rogers is facing three counts of trafficking in persons along with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Rogers was scheduled for a hearing before a magistrate judge early Saturday. Deputies added that his bond would have to be set by a circuit court judge due to “numerous violent offenses along with his current bonds from other jurisdictions.”

Online records show Rogers is being held at the Marion County Detention Center as of Saturday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

