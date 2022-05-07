Horry County Schools addresses photos of crowded school buses as parents voice concerns

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The turnover rate for school bus drivers in Horry County is on the rise, and some parents say that’s leading to more overcrowding on buses.

“The frustration is, nothing has been done since August,” said Laura Lipp, an Horry County Schools student. “Nothing has improved during the entire school year. Parents have continued to call.”

Parents have raised concerns about the issue to WMBF News since last August, sharing photos of full school buses with some students forced to sit in the aisles.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Horry County Schools still looking to fill bus driver, interventionist vacancies

At the beginning of the school year, the district said they hoped to resolve the overcrowding issue after a school bus driver job fair.

Filling those positions has not been easy, and Lipp says she’s aware of that.

“All of us parents have understood that they have had a bus driver shortage since before the school year even began,” she said. “And we understand that and we empathize with that. As a former teacher and business owner, I understand that.”

But as the school year progressed, the overcrowding issue remained.

“There’s no way for three teenagers, who are the size of adults, to fit three to a seat on these buses,” said Lipp.

Currently, the capacity level for state school buses is 78 passengers. When it comes to high school students the recommended number is 58.

“And that’s before you even consider backpacks, instruments, or anything like that,” said Lipp.

An HCS spokesperson told WMBF News on Friday that the district understands parents’ concerns and frustrations, but the area’s growth has not helped.

“These neighborhoods that are popping up, there are more children that need transportation to and from school,” said Lisa Bourcier, Director of Strategic Communications & Community Engagement of Horry Count Schools. “So of course, Carolina Forest is seeing a tremendous amount of growth, but we’re seeing that in North Myrtle Beach and the south end too. So that definitely does impact our operation for that,” said Bourcier.

In efforts to try to correct the crowding of buses and fill those shortages, Bourcier said the district’s goal is to maximize and optimize bus routes as best as possible.

“We’re constantly looking at that on a daily, weekly basis, on how we can be more efficient on our transportation,” she said. “If we have one route where there’s less students riding one bus, maybe we can combine that route with others to free up another bus or another driver that’s having issues as well.”

There are still 91 vacancies for school bus drivers and the district is still looking to fill those positions.

