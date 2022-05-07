Horry County police investigating Forestbrook area shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Forestbrook area that happened late Friday.

The Horry County Police Department confirmed to WMBF News that the incident happened on Hunters Trail.

At least one person was taken to the hospital with injuries, but no further details were provided on their condition.

The HCPD added that there were suspects detained in connection to the incident and that there is no further threat to the community.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also investigating a crash that happened nearby in the area of Stumb Blind Trail, but it’s unclear if the two incidents are connected.

