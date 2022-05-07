FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers this afternoon with a cool down on Mother’s Day

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’ll be warm today, however we are cooling down on Mother’s Day.

TODAY

We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s this morning. Southwest winds will keep us warm, as our highs will reach in near 80 degrees across the Pee Dee. Rain chances are going to pick up this afternoon from a weak storm system. This system will bring spotty storms across the area between 4pm to 8pm. The severe threat is very low today, however it is possible to see a strong storm or two that can produce gusty winds and small hail.

TOMORROW

Cooler air prevails, winds will begin to shift out of the Northeast. This will drop our overnight lows in the mid 50s all across the Pee Dee. Now with the Northwest winds will bring in moisture from the Atlantic and this will keep us cloudy on Mother’s Day. We’re not expecting any showers on Mother’s Day however it will be cooler. Tomorrow’s high will be in the low 60s across our area.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll start the work week with mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures. Monday we’ll see highs near 70 with clear skies. Tuesday, high temperatures will be in the low 70s in the Grand Strand and mid 70s inland with sunny skies. Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the mid 70s across the Pee Dee with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances are going to pick up by the end of the work week.

EARLY TROPICAL DEVELOPMENT

We are almost three weeks away from the start of hurricane season and the models are hinting early tropical development next week. The good new, the tropical low is very weak and disorganized however, it will provide strong rip currents along the Carolina coastlines and will help rain chances to linger by the end of the week. We will keep you updated with the latest details.

