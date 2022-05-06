Troopers describe vehicle suspected in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist on U.S. 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Horry County.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 17 Business near Catherine Avenue.

Pye said a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle. He added both the bicyclist and the vehicle were traveling southbound.

The name of the bicyclist is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Troopers initially did not release the vehicle’s description, but later said the vehicle is a burgundy 2015-2019 Nissan Versa.

According to troopers, the vehicle left the scene traveling south on U.S. 17 Business towards S.C. 544.

The vehicle likely has damage to the passenger side headlight and passenger side front bumper. Troopers said a large piece of the inner fender well liner over the passenger side front tire should be missing.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information on those responsible for the crash should call SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-798-1505.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.