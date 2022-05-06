Submit a Tip
Timeline set on constitutional challenge to SC firing squads

The renovated Capital Punishment Facility as seen from the witness room. The firing squad chair is on the left. The covered chair is the electric chair, which does not move.(SC Dept. of Corrections)
By Nevin Smith
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A legal challenge to South Carolina’s firing squad executions is moving forward with a timeline on a decision.

The announced execution of Richard Moore set off a series of protests and legal challenges to the state. Moore’s attorneys have argued that the choice of electric chair or firing squad presented to him is unconstitutional.

Moore is a death row inmate. He was convicted for on murder, assault with intent to kill, armed robbery and a firearms violation from 2001 in Spartanburg County.

An administrative order filed Thursday, May 5, 2022 said, “Judge Newman shall within ninety days of the date of this order, complete the trial in this action. Within thirty days after completion of the trial, Judge Newman shall issue a decision in this action.”

This puts the maximum trial completion date at Aug. 3, 2022 with a decision expected before September 2, 2022.

It also states the stay of execution in place for Moore and other death row appeals will stay in effect until after a decision.

We have embedded the full order below.

RELATED COVERAGE:

