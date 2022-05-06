Submit a Tip
Synergy 31 Dance is performing at Darlington Raceway

By Danyel Detomo
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Synergy 31 Dance Studio has been invited to perform at Darlington Raceway on Saturday, May 7th to get race weekend started!

They will be dancing in a pre-race Britney Spears montage. They are excited to showcase their talented dancers!

Synergy 31 is located in Carolina Forest at 4211 Carolina Exchange Drive. To learn about upcoming camps and classes visit their website: https://synergy31.com/

