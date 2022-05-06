Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Student admits to fatally stabbing classmate inside high school bathroom, affidavit says

An arrest affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison (right), 18, waived his rights against...
An arrest affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison (right), 18, waived his rights against self-incrimination and admitted to killing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. (left), 18.(Bell County Jail, GoFundMe)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A high school student in Texas admitted to detectives he stabbed and killed his classmate inside a school bathroom, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit shows Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, waived his rights against self-incrimination and admitted to killing Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18.

The stabbing happened Tuesday at Belton High School, about 70 miles northeast of Austin. Belton police arrived at the school and said they found Ramirez with “large puncture wounds to his chest.”

Ramirez was transported to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. At the hospital, officers said they learned Ramirez sustained “multiple stab and slashes injuries along his chest, back, legs and arm.”

Witnesses at the scene identified the student who stabbed Ramirez as Allison, who allegedly fled from the campus.

The affidavit states police also obtained video that shows Allison brandishing a knife and stabbing Ramirez during a fight in the school bathroom.

“Allison was later arrested and transported to the Belton Police Department where he provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit states.

In the statement to police, Allison allegedly admitted he “stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to search Allison’s home where they said they recovered a “folding knife covered in what they suspected was blood.”

Allison was booked into the Bell County Jail on a $1 million bond.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Ramirez’s family cover his funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: Troopers describe vehicle suspected in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist on U.S. 17
VIDEO: Troopers describe vehicle suspected in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist on U.S. 17
VIDEO: Bicyclist dies after being struck during hit-and-run in Florence area
VIDEO: Bicyclist dies after being struck during hit-and-run in Florence area
VIDEO: Authorities seize nearly 100 guns, drugs from Lumberton home
VIDEO: Authorities seize nearly 100 guns, drugs from Lumberton home
.
This Is Carolina: Murrells Inlet boxing class helps people with Parkinson’s
FILE - In this photo provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, Russian navy...
US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship