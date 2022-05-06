Submit a Tip
Storm damage, strange weather in Pickens County

Pickens County storm damage
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some places in Pickens County received severe storm damage on Friday.

A large tree snapped and fell on a house on Porter Road. The owner tells Fox Carolina that the window of the house was also shattered from the damage.

Telephone poles were seen on Meece Mill Road and the Porter Chapel Methodist Church was damaged.

Below are photos from the scene on Porter Road, Meece Mill Road and Hwy. 178.

Below is video that was sent to us by a viewer of a funnel cloud in Pickens.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

