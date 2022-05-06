State trooper hurt in Marion County crash, official says

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A state trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was hurt in a Marion County crash on Friday, according to an official.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tammy Erwin said the wreck happened at the intersection of Highways 576/76 West and Wahee Road. She added that locals may know the area as “the boat plant.”

Erwin said a preliminary investigation found the driver of another vehicle failed to stop at a red light when the trooper swerved to avoid contact and lost control of their patrol vehicle.

No contact was made between either vehicle and no charges have been filed as of Friday evening.

The trooper was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No further details were immediately available.

