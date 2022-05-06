Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED: Wanted murder suspect from FL believed to be in Upstate area

Sherrod McComb
Sherrod McComb(SLED)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Florida, and the U.S. Marshals seek help in finding a wanted fugitive who is believed to be in the Upstate area of South Carolina and along the border in North Carolina.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said Sherron David McCombs Jr., 22, is wanted for his involvement in two shoots that occurred in the city of Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021 and Jan. 3, 2022.

We’re told McCombs faces the following charges:

  • 2 counts of first degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

Officials said they have reason to believe the armed and dangerous man may be in the Upstate or near the North Carolina border.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to McCombs arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers are 1-8000-873-TIPS (8477) or visit their website.

MORE NEWS: Animals taken from home in child neglect case

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Horry County.
Bicyclist struck, killed by unknown vehicle on U.S. 17
ALEXA AM NEWS (5-6-22)
A Level 2 risk is out for the Pee Dee and inland areas with a Level 1 risk for the Grand Strand.
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms later today
VIDEO: 7th Congressional District GOP Debate
VIDEO: 7th Congressional District GOP Debate