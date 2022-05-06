Police: Florence man, juvenile charged in 40+ car break-ins

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee say they’ve made two arrests in connection with over 40 car break-ins.

The Florence Police Department said 20-year-old Davione Jaquan Cottingham and a juvenile were taken into custody early Thursday morning.

A statement from the department said officers responded to the area of Howard Street after reports of 42 break-ins in the areas of Pine Street, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive.

Officers then met with deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to continue the investigation due to Howard Street being just outside city limits. The investigation eventually led to the arrests of Cottingham and the juvenile.

Both are charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Online records show Cottingham is also facing other weapons and drug-related charges. He’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center under a $26,000 bond as of Friday.

Police said the juvenile was transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Investigators added that the suspects and other groups responsible for recent car thefts have been targeting vehicles that may contain firearms or drugs.

“The Florence Police Department wants to remind you to bring firearms, prescriptions, and other valuables in from your vehicles,’ police said in a statement. “Do not play a part in area violence, secure your firearms appropriately.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.