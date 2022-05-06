Over 2,200 without power in Pee Dee counties as strong storms move in

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hundreds of power outages were reported Friday as a line of strong storms moved through the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.

Just before 7 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage map reported 2,005 outages in Darlington County and 211 in Florence County. Pee Dee Electric Cooperative also reported 237 outages in Darlington County and 210 in Florence County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has also reported trees in the roadway in the areas of Highway 15 and Rolling Road, as well as Rainbow View Road and Kelley Bridge Road along with the intersection of Lake Swamp Road and Cross Creek Road.

A traffic light defect was also reported at Kelleytown Road and Bobo Newsom Highway, according to troopers.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team also said hail was indicated on radar as the storms moved through areas such as Hartsville.

The severe storm that just moved through Darlington County from Devin Winburn. Radar has been indicating hail to over quarter size near Hartsville. #SCwx ⁦@wmbfnews⁩ pic.twitter.com/NOzrI95FJC — Jamie Arnold WMBF (@jamiearnoldWMBF) May 6, 2022

A severe thunderstorm warning was later issued for Horry, Georgetown, Marion and Florence counties through 7:45 p.m.

Darlington Raceway is also asking those at the track for this weekend’s races to seek shelter and secure items as the storms continue.

Click below to watch an update from First Alert Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst.

LIVE WEATHER NOW | May 6, 2022 LIVE: Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst has the latest on strong storms moving into the area! Posted by WMBF News on Friday, May 6, 2022

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.