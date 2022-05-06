Submit a Tip
The Official Throwback Weekend of Nascar is underway at Darlington Raceway

By Halley Murrow
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Lady in Black is back! Race weekend is in full swing at Darlington Raceway.

Come along with us for everything you need to know about The Official Throwback Weekend of Nascar.

From checking out the history of the Goodyear Blimp, to the overall rundown of the weekend, catching up with Jordan Anderson, and so much more!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

