Myrtle Beach International Airport looking for input on future development

By Eric Richards
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach International Airport is asking for feedback on future development as part of its master plan.

The airport recently updated its plan for 2022, which looks ahead to projects spanning the next 20 years.

“There are three different types or three components within the master plan when we start looking at development,” said MYR spokesperson Ryan Betcher. “We’re looking at the airfield development, terminal development and also landside development. Landside being everything outside the perimeter fence.”

Some of the projects outlined in the plan include expanding current concourses as well as adding another, along with work that would an additional 25 gates.

It also goes in-depth about MYR’s strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 3.2 million passengers passed through MYR in 2021, and officials are hoping to keep that momentum going forward.

Click here for more information.

WMBF News reporter Eric Richards will have more on this story on WMBF News at 6, 7 and 11.

