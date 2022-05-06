Myrtle Beach budget proposes rare property tax increase to help pay for new officers, pay raises

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council got its first look at the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2022-23 which calls for a rare property tax increase.

The $292.2 million proposed budget calls for 10 mill property tax increase. The extra money is expected to pay for 25 new police officers and 22 other new positions in the city government.

Currently, there are 47 vacancies in the police department, and the chief of police said that she is excited that the department can be recognized for its ongoing hard work.

“Obviously encouraged by the commitment of our council, our management, for the need of compensation for the police department and overall, for the city,” said Police Chief Amy Prock. “We obviously are in need of staffing to protect our city and continue that commitment for service for our community.”

A recent class and compensation study was presented during the city council workshop that found many city workers, which includes police officers, are underpaid when compared to other similar cities. The study found that bringing city positions up to market rates will cost $4.6 million plus another $1.2 million in benefits.

According to the budget proposal, the city’s lowest full-time salary would increase to $32,760 a year, the starting salary for an uncertified police officer would rise to $47,752 and minimum pay for certified police officers would increase to $50,139. It would make Myrtle Beach police officers the highest paid in the state if the proposed budget passes.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest said that this increase in pay is not only a benefit to officers but also to public safety.

“They give 110% for everything they do,” said Vest. “The team of police officers that protect Myrtle Beach is absolutely top-notch, and we look forward to not only the support of our council increasing the pay for the ones that are doing the job now but also increasing that pay for starting so we can bring in the best possible police officers.”

The proposed property tax increase would mean that an owner-occupied home valued at $250,000 would pay an extra $100 per year and a commercial property valued at $1 million would pay an extra $600 per year.

On top of the additional property tax, the budget proposal includes $62.5 million in new capital improvement projects which include continued work in the Arts & Innovation District, maintenance at recreation centers and fire stations, more road resurfacing and new sidewalks and the performing arts center on Main Street.

The first vote on the budget will happen on May 24. It will need to pass two readings before it becomes official.

The budget for Fiscal Year 2022-23 begins July 1.

