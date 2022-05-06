Marion police release body cam footage from deadly officer-involved shooting

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Marion and the police department have released the body camera footage from Thursday morning’s deadly officer-involved shooting.

Authorities said around 4 a.m. around East Liberty and Main streets, officers witnessed a disturbance between two people and stopped to assist.

In the video, two officers are seen walking around a home with a woman, who brings the officers to the side of the building to talk to a man.

At one point the woman is heard saying, “I thought you wanted to talk to the officers.”

The officers approach the man and he says a few times, “What’s your peace?” and then suddenly lunges at the officers, and there is an object in the man’s hand.

WMBF News will not show the moment, but two shots are then heard in the background.

**WARNING: Some people may find this video hard to watch**

The State Law Enforcement Division revealed that the man who was shot, 29-year-old Prince Gurley, was armed with a knife.

The officer was also hurt during the incident but has since been treated and released from the hospital, according to Marion Mayor Ashley Brady.

Although South Carolina law exempts cities and police departments from releasing body camera footage, the city of Marion stated that it wants to be transparent.

“The City is going to continue to go above and beyond in its efforts to be completely transparent with the citizens of Marion and the public,” the city said in an email. “The City wants everyone to have an accurate picture of the events surrounding the tragic situation.

As per protocol, SLED is the lead agency in the officer-involved shooting investigation.

The agency will conduct interviews with witnesses and collect evidence in the case. Once all information is gathered during the investigation, the agency will summarize it in a case file and present it to the solicitor’s office to determine if any charges should be filed in the case.

