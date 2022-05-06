Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Schools places St. James High School athletic director on administrative leave

St. James High School
St. James High School
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The athletic director for St. James High School has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school district.

Horry County Schools said it was made aware of an incident that took place Thursday afternoon between Billy Hurston and a student.

The school district said the two allegedly engaged in a verbal exchange with one another. It’s not clear at this point what was said during the verbal altercation.

Horry County Schools said the incident is actively under investigation by the district.

According to our news partner My Horry News, Hurston has been with St. James High School since it opened 2003 and is expected to retire at the end of the 2022 academic year.

We have reached out to Hurston for a comment on the matter. We are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 dead, officer hurt after officer-involved shooting in Marion
VIDEO: 1 dead, officer hurt after officer-involved shooting in Marion
Candidates vying for the Republican nomination in the 7th Congressional District face off in a...
Candidates vying to be Republican nominee for 7th Congressional District face off in debate
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach budget proposes rare property tax increase to help pay for new officers, pay raises
Mental health advocates are “ecstatic” after South Carolina lawmakers changed a bill Thursday...
South Carolina House panel slows down bill to split DHEC