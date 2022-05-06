Horry County Schools places St. James High School athletic director on administrative leave

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The athletic director for St. James High School has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school district.

Horry County Schools said it was made aware of an incident that took place Thursday afternoon between Billy Hurston and a student.

The school district said the two allegedly engaged in a verbal exchange with one another. It’s not clear at this point what was said during the verbal altercation.

Horry County Schools said the incident is actively under investigation by the district.

According to our news partner My Horry News, Hurston has been with St. James High School since it opened 2003 and is expected to retire at the end of the 2022 academic year.

We have reached out to Hurston for a comment on the matter. We are waiting to hear back.

