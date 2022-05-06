Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old boy

LITCHFIELD, S.C. (WMBF) - Georgetown County deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen since last night.

GCSO says Bryce Wingfield left his family’s home in the Pawleys Island community in a golf cart during the night.

It is not known what he was wearing.

Other emergency and law enforcement agencies are assisting the search.

Anyone with information should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

