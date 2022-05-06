FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms later today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and humidity with another round of storms later today. Some of those storms could be on the strong side this evening.
TODAY
Today will be the warmest day of the week and in many cases, the warmest day this year as temperatures climb into the low-mid 80s at the beach and the upper 80s to lower 90s for most inland areas. It will be humid once again through the day.
By the late afternoon and through the evening, a line of thunderstorms will gradually move through the area. With plenty of heat and humidity in place and some energy in the upper atmosphere, a few of the storms could be strong to severe especially inland. Areas of the Pee Dee are currently under a LEVEL 2 severe weather threat Friday evening. Just to the northwest of the Pee Dee, a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk is now out for the Midlands and extends up into North Carolina.
A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Any strong or severe storm will bring the main threats of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.
The storms will tend to weaken as they move toward the Grand Strand by the late evening and the severe weather risk lower at a LEVEL 1. We will still hold onto a few scattered showers and storms but the severe weather threat is much lower for Horry and Georgetown County.
SATURDAY
The latest model data brings in some slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with lingering humidity to spark off a 30% chance of a few showers and storms through the afternoon and evening, but the day will not be a washout.
Much cooler and drier air will start to filter into the area Saturday evening and Saturday night.
SUNDAY
Mother’s Day will feature much cooler temperatures, much lower humidity and a gusty breeze. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures on Sunday will only reach the lower 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 20 to 25 mph at times.
Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.