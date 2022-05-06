FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms later today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Plenty of heat and humidity with another round of storms later today. Some of those storms could be on the strong side this evening.

TODAY

Highs will climb into the 80s with a round of showers and storms at 40% in the evening. (WMBF)

Today will be the warmest day of the week and in many cases, the warmest day this year as temperatures climb into the low-mid 80s at the beach and the upper 80s to lower 90s for most inland areas. It will be humid once again through the day.

A line of strong storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. That line will weaken as it moves east. The great threat for a strong or severe storm will be inland today. (WMBF)

By the late afternoon and through the evening, a line of thunderstorms will gradually move through the area. With plenty of heat and humidity in place and some energy in the upper atmosphere, a few of the storms could be strong to severe especially inland. Areas of the Pee Dee are currently under a LEVEL 2 severe weather threat Friday evening. Just to the northwest of the Pee Dee, a LEVEL 3 severe weather risk is now out for the Midlands and extends up into North Carolina.

A Level 2 risk is out for the Pee Dee and inland areas with a Level 1 risk for the Grand Strand. (WMBF)

A few of the storms could produce gusty winds and hail. Any strong or severe storm will bring the main threats of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and small hail.

That line of storms will weaken as it moves toward the Grand Strand, reducing the threat for severe weather for the beaches. (WMBF)

The storms will tend to weaken as they move toward the Grand Strand by the late evening and the severe weather risk lower at a LEVEL 1. We will still hold onto a few scattered showers and storms but the severe weather threat is much lower for Horry and Georgetown County.

Lightning, wind and hail will be the main threats for any strong to severe storm. (WMBF)

SATURDAY

The latest model data brings in some slightly cooler temperatures for Saturday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with lingering humidity to spark off a 30% chance of a few showers and storms through the afternoon and evening, but the day will not be a washout.

Much cooler and drier air will start to filter into the area Saturday evening and Saturday night.

Highs will fall into the second half of the weekend with lower humidity. (WMBF)

SUNDAY

Mother’s Day will feature much cooler temperatures, much lower humidity and a gusty breeze. With a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures on Sunday will only reach the lower 70s. Winds will be gusty out of the north at 20 to 25 mph at times.

