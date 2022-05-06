Fallen Grand Strand officers honored at annual Peace Officers Memorial Service

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Peace Officers Memorial Service on Friday, honoring fallen law enforcement across the Grand Strand.

Agencies from across Horry County and the state gathered to honor officers who died in the one of duty over the past 130 years.

Officials said the ceremony was a way to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and never forget their service to the community.

“Those guys lay down their lives to live in a safe community. You don’t ever want to forget that,” said Tim Troxell, Vice President of the South Carolina Fraternal Order of Police.

Families, colleagues and close friends shed tears as speakers gave their speeches for each fallen officer.

Among those honored were North Myrtle Beach officer Sgt. Gordon W. Best. Amongst the families was Gordon Best, father of fallen North Myrtle Beach Police Officer Gordon W. Best

“Is such an honor to be here and be honored in such a way,” said Gordon Best, father of fallen North Myrtle Beach officer Sgt. Gordon W. Best, who died in a January 2021 crash while responding to a call for service.

For the elder Best, hearing his son’s name being called was bittersweet, bringing back good memories he shared with his son.

“He was a man that was a great father, a great friend and a great officer and gave his service in the community and loved doing this,” he said.

Each family was also given a blue crochet rose at the end of the ceremony.

Best added that his family will be traveling to Washington DC next week, where Sgt. Best will be honored during a national ceremony.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.