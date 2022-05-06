Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Deputies: Eastern Carolina man wanted for killing girlfriend

Wanted for homicide
Wanted for homicide(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a man who they said killed his girlfriend earlier this week.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Mac Lewis is wanted for the homicide of his girlfriend, Gloria Peacock.

She was killed Monday May 2, in the 5000 block of Nobles Mill Pond Road in Rocky Mount around 7:00 p.m. Deputies say when they arrived they found the 37-year-old dead with stab wounds.

Lewis is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Detective Lieutenant R. Tinder at (252)641-7548 or Edgecombe Communications at 252.641.7911.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

.
This Is Carolina: Murrells Inlet boxing class helps people with Parkinson’s
The class helps people with Parkinson's.
This Is Carolina: Murrells Inlet boxing class helps people with Parkinson’s
A line of strong storms will move in for the afternoon and evening. That line will weaken as it...
FIRST ALERT: A few strong storms this evening
(Source: MGN)
Bicyclist dies after being struck during hit-and-run in Florence area