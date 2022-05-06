Deputies: Eastern Carolina man wanted for killing girlfriend

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a man who they said killed his girlfriend earlier this week.

Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Mac Lewis is wanted for the homicide of his girlfriend, Gloria Peacock.

She was killed Monday May 2, in the 5000 block of Nobles Mill Pond Road in Rocky Mount around 7:00 p.m. Deputies say when they arrived they found the 37-year-old dead with stab wounds.

Lewis is considered armed and dangerous. If you know where he is, you are asked to contact Detective Lieutenant R. Tinder at (252)641-7548 or Edgecombe Communications at 252.641.7911.

