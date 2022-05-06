Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Crews respond after car crashed through fence, into pond in Conway

Lanes of traffic are closed on Jackson Bluff Road after a crash crashed through a fence and...
Lanes of traffic are closed on Jackson Bluff Road after a crash crashed through a fence and into the pond, officials say.(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed on Jackson Bluff Road after a car crashed through a fence and into the pond, officials say.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash in Conway at 1:35 p.m.

According to HCFR, no one is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of personnel.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 5 is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

.
This Is Carolina: Murrells Inlet boxing class helps people with Parkinson’s
Image shows an ambulance.
2-year-old dies after single-car accident ends in Florence’s Back Swamp
Darlington Raceway Preview
Throwback Weekend returns to the track ‘Too Tough To Tame’
The class helps people with Parkinson's.
This Is Carolina: Murrells Inlet boxing class helps people with Parkinson’s