Crews respond after car crashed through fence, into pond in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes of traffic are closed on Jackson Bluff Road after a car crashed through a fence and into the pond, officials say.

Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the crash in Conway at 1:35 p.m.

According to HCFR, no one is being transported to the hospital with injuries.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of personnel.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Troop 5 is investigating.

