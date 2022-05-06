Bicyclist struck, killed by unknown vehicle on U.S. 17

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist in Horry County.

According to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 17 near Catherine Avenue.

Pye said a bicyclist was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. He added both the bicyclist and the vehicle were traveling southbound.

Troopers did not release a description of the vehicle. The bicyclist’s name was not immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP, with assistance from the agency’s Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.