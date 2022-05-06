Bicyclist dies after being struck during hit-and-run in Florence area

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A bicyclist who was hit by a car in April has succumbed to his injuries, according to the coroner.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 56-year-old Dennis McElroy of Florence died on Wednesday.

Authorities said McElroy was around midnight on Saturday, April 23 along East Palmetto, in front of the Highway Department and Club Qulture.

Troopers said the driver of the car didn’t stop.

They said they are searching for a vehicle that’s reported to be a 2004-2007 Buick Rendezvous. Troopers added that it is a lighter color and should have damage to the driver’s side.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SCHP at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-678-1505, as well as Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

Troopers are asking for the public's help in finding a vehicle connected to a hit and run in Florence County. (South Carolina Highway Patrol)

