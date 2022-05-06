Authorities seize nearly 100 guns, drugs from Lumberton home

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation led to the seizure of nearly 100 guns and a quantity of drugs from a Lumberton home, according to authorities.

Multiple agencies, including the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT, executed a search warrant Thursday at a home in the 8400 block of Highway 72 East.

During the search, authorities found a number of drugs including cocaine, fentanyl and prescription pills.

They said they also found 99 firearms.

Investigators arrested 32-year-old Derek Madden.

He faces several charges including trafficking opium or heroin and nine counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

Madden is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,075,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

