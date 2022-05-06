Alabama inmate who disappeared with officer threatened to kill ex if he got out, officials say

(NBC) - The Alabama inmate who disappeared with a corrections officer previously vowed to kill his ex-girlfriend and her sister if he ever got out of prison, officials said Thursday.

In a statement, the U.S. Marshals Service announced it was offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the capture Vicky White, the former assistant director of corrections at the Lauderdale County Jail. White, 56, is wanted on a charge of permitting or facilitating the escape of capital murder suspect Casey White, 38.

U.S. marshals on Thursday released photos of a 2007 orange Ford Edge that they said Vicky White purchased prior to the escape.

They also shared photos of Casey White’s tattoos and what Vicky White would look like with shorter hair and darker hair.

Casey White is 6 feet, 9 inches tall, officials said.

“He has numerous tattoos ... including some affiliated with the Alabama-based white supremacist prison gang Southern Brotherhood,” U.S. marshals said.

Officials are also offering $10,000 reward for information leading to the capture of Casey White. He was charged with capital murder in 2020 in the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, and was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved a home invasion, carjacking and police chase, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Casey White had confessed to the 2020 murder and was awaiting trial when he disappeared with Vicky White on April 29.

U.S. marshals said that investigators have learned that before his sentencing in 2015, “he made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her sister, warning that if he ever got out, he would kill them and that he wanted police to kill him.”

They have warned the women of the threats and are working to protect them.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said on NBC’s “TODAY” Thursday that Vicky and Casey White, who are not related, have had some kind of relationship for at least two years. The two communicated on the phone.

The pair should be considered dangerous and could possibly be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun, according to officials.

White was due to retire on the day the pair vanished, officials have said. She had recently sold her home.

