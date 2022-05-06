2-year-old dies after single-car accident ends in Florence’s Back Swamp

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A toddler has died after a single-vehicle crash in Florence.

The Florence County Coroner said on April 18, the vehicle traveling north on Williston Road left the roadway, entering a body of water known as Back Swamp.

The passenger, identified as Tawan Bridges III, 2, was taken to an area hospital and subsequently transferred to MUSC in Charleston where he remained.

On Tuesday he succumbed to his injuries. Two other children were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

