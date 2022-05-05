SC initial unemployment claims see decline

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina fell below 2,000 again, continuing the roller coaster of the last month.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,783 first-time unemployment claims, 512 less than last week. This represented a 22% decline from the prior week’s 2,295.

Richland County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 205. Greenville County had the second-highest weekly count with 183, while Spartanburg County was third with 122.

Two Lowcountry counties recorded initial claims of more than 100 with Berkeley County reporting 111 and Charleston County with 101. Dorchester County reported 71 while the remaining Lowcountry counties were under 25.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.4% unemployment rate for March, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate fell by 0.1% from February’s 3.5%.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.