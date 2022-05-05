Submit a Tip
Police identify two men charged in armed robbery in Georgetown Walmart parking lot

Left to right: Anthony Lamont McCray and Ivory Alexander Hilton
Left to right: Anthony Lamont McCray and Ivory Alexander Hilton(Source: Georgetown County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police have identified two men charged in connection to a reported armed robbery in a Walmart parking lot.

Police have charged Anthony Lamont McCray, 22, with armed robbery and kidnapping and Ivory Alexander Hilton, 27, with possession of stolen property.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the Walmart store on North Fraser Street.

According to police, the victim told police that two armed men got into his vehicle, robbed him, and then told him to drive.

The suspects eventually exited the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene in a white sedan.

Police announced two suspects were in custody shortly after the incident.

“This case is still under investigation and more arrests are expected. We would like to thank the community for their assistance in bringing this case to a quick resolution,” said Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce.

McCray and Hilton are currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

