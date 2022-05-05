Pellet gun prompts lockdown at Marlboro County High School, district says

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Marlboro County High School student brought a pellet gun to school Thursday morning, according to police.

Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller said officers were already at the scene for an unrelated school function and acted quickly.

Miller said the pellet gun was inoperable and the student was quickly located.

According to the Marlboro County School District, the incident prompted a lockdown at the school, but it has since been lifted. They said at no time were students or staff in danger.

Miller said he is not sure at this time if charges will be filed, as the incident remains under investigation.

The chief noted that police will not tolerate weapons, whether lethal or not, on any school campus.

