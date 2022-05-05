Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

One killed in officer-involved shooting in Marion

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of...
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street.(WGCL File photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Marion, according to officials.

Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street.

The chief added there is no immediate threat to community members, but there will be an increased law enforcement presence in the area.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed one person was killed in the shooting. He did not release the person’s name, but added they will be sent to MUSC in Charleston for an autopsy.

According to Richardson, the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches and the mid 80s inland today.
FIRST ALERT: Humidity & afternoon storm chances continue
New fire station in Longs near completion, official says
New Horry County fire station nearing completion, official says
VIDEO: New Horry County fire station nearing completion
VIDEO: New Horry County fire station nearing completion
VIDEO: Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes SC House
VIDEO: Bill banning ‘Carolina Squat’ passes SC House