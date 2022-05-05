Submit a Tip
New Horry County fire station nearing completion, official says

By Eric Richards
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Work continues on a project in Horry County that would put first responders in a central area they serve.

Two years and $2.3 million later, the new fire station on Highway 9 is near completion. While supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays in the past, the community is now looking toward the future.

“It’s wonderful, it’s something that the community has needed for a while and it’s just taken a little time to get everything put together and get funded to go out there,” said Horry County Councilman Mark Causey.

Causey, who represents the county’s ninth district, says the new station will reduce response times for emergencies.

“Just an absolute need for the ambulance service being there, instead of having to wait for one to respond from Stephens Crossroads or Red Bluff or potentially even Loris if the other ones were tied up,” he said.

The station will house an ambulance and a tanker truck that Causey says will serve the community better than before. When all is said and done, county crews will also be able to utilize new technology and have around 8,000 square feet of space to use it.

“[There] should be a lot of benefits,” he said. “The residents out there are certainly excited about it - and getting it fully staffed and up and going.”

For now, volunteer firefighters are holding things down, while their new home is still being assembled.

Full-time firefighters could move in as early as the end of May, with a large academy class graduation just around the corner.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

