Man wanted after shooting at Marion baseball field, police say

Johnathan Oshea Reaves
Johnathan Oshea Reaves(Marion Police Department/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man is wanted after police say he fired shots at a baseball field with children nearby.

The Marion Police Department said it’s searching for 34-year-old Johnathan Oshea Reaves in connection to an incident that happened May 2.

Officails said Reaves allegedly fired shots into an occupied vehicle at the Marion Recreation Department baseball fields while children were in the area playing baseball and softball with parents present.

Reaves is wanted for attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm win city limits, malicious injury to personal property and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

He’s believed to be residing in either Mullins or Florence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616. Tips can remain anonymous.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

