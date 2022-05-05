Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Man charged with sexual abuse after exposing himself to children, police say

Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed...
Robert O. Grindle was charged with two counts of sexual abuse after police say he exposed himself to children.(Glasgow Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLASGOW, Ky. (Gray News) – Police in Kentucky have charged a man after they say he exposed himself to two children.

The Glasgow Police Department said they arrested Robert O. Grindle Wednesday after investigating a complaint made against him.

After the investigation, the department determined that Grindle had exposed himself to victims who were younger than 12 years old.

Police charged Grindle with two counts of first degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a...
Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee
A Florida woman cleaning up her backyard thought she saw a manatee in the canal, but it was a...
Woman mistook body found floating in canal for manatee
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates
Police say pastor John Lovelace has been booked into the Pitt County Detention Center for sex...
Sheriff: 66-year-old pastor arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving minor under 15