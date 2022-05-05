Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Johnsonville man faces several charges in child exploitation case

Noah Cottrell
Noah Cottrell(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Johnsonville man could face up to six decades in prison if he is convicted in a child exploitation case.

Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Noah Cottrell of Johnsonville back in April.

He faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Cottrell.

They said Cottrell distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He has since been released from jail on $10,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lenny
Georgetown County Coroner investigating death of 5-year-old girl found in Georgetown County river
5-year-old girl reported missing in Georgetown County
Authorities searching for missing 5-year-old girl from Georgetown
The medical examiner identified a body buried in a Robeson County backyard as Billy Hammonds...
Medical examiner identifies body found buried in Robeson County backyard as missing man
A woman who was reported missing in Conway has been found safe, city spokesperson June Wood said.
Woman reported missing in Conway found safe, officials say
Generic Photo of Road Closed Sign (File)
Hwy 17 north and south reopen in Litchfield

Latest News

Tyquan Johnson, Harvey Allen
Florence murder suspect out on bond arrested in drug investigation
Regan Carter
Florence woman arrested on Medicaid fraud charges
Marion Police Chief Tony Flowers said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the...
Mayor: Marion officer was helping with disturbance before deadly officer-involved shooting
.
WATCH: Marion mayor provides statement on deadly officer-involved shooting