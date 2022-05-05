Johnsonville man faces several charges in child exploitation case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Johnsonville man could face up to six decades in prison if he is convicted in a child exploitation case.

Agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Noah Cottrell of Johnsonville back in April.

He faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Investigators said they received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Cottrell.

They said Cottrell distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

He has since been released from jail on $10,000 bond.

The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

