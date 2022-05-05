Submit a Tip
Horry County police say anti-Semitic notes not a 'direct local threat'

Anti-Semitic incidents
(MGN)
By S.E. Jenkins
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department says the anti-Semitic, conspiracy theory notes showing up at Grand Strand residents’ homes are not a sign of trouble.

The note cites conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and COVID-19.

According to HCPD, the note has been found around the state and the country, folded up in a plastic zipper baggie and weighed down by hard candies.

Carolina Forest residents told WMBF that every driveway in one neighborhood received the note.

Horry County police say anti-Jewish notes not a ‘direct local threat’
Horry County police say anti-Jewish notes not a ‘direct local threat’(Mark Randolph)

HCPD said there is no local threat related to the note; however, “hate has no place here, and we are committed to keeping our community safe and informed.”

If you have information about suspicious activity in your community, visit your local precinct or call 843-248-1520 to request to speak to an officer.

If you see a post on social media encouraging discrimination or violence, HCPD encourages you to use the “Report” tools to make the platform aware.

