Horry County honors fallen officers in Memorial service

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Fraternal Order of Police will hold its annual Peace Officers Memorial Service for fallen Horry County law enforcement officers Friday at 11 a.m.

The event honors local law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty from 1891 to 2021.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will participate in the ceremony, along with Chief Deputy Tom Fox and Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner.

Family members of the fallen heroes were invited to attend.

The service will be held at the Law Enforcement Memorial located behind the Government and Justice Center, 1301 Second Avenue, Conway.

