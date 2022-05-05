Submit a Tip
Historical plaques unveiled at Surfside Beach slavery-era indigo plantation

By Samuel Shelton
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Town of Surfside Beach, along with its historical society and other neighbors recently unveiled plaques and markers in an effort to preserve its history.

At the corner of 3rd Avenue & Willow Drive once stood the house of the Ark Plantation - just a portion of 3,200 acres of land where former slave owner John Tillman grew and sold indigo to Europe.

“I just think people want to learn more about the history,” said Cindy Auten, who lives in Surfside Beach.

The market stands several blocks south of Willow Drive, the location that was once a cemetery.

The cemetery was abandoned over time, soon being replaced by houses by court order.

The plantation covered much of what is now the town of Surfside Beach.

Officails with the town’s historical society say recognizing history now will reclaim that history for future generations.

“I think the more you know about your history, the more you embrace your history, the more you become friends with it,” said Mary Beth Mabry, the historical society’s co-chair.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

