GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) -The Food, Beer and Wine Festival is a great way to see what Georgetown has to offer. The event is happening on Saturday, May 21st from 11am-6pm.

There will be 20 restaurants, live music, a kids zone and art.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/gfbwfestival

