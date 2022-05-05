Submit a Tip
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits South Carolina, participates in a National Day of Prayer service(WBTV)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Rock Hill Thursday, participating in a National Day of Prayer service.

Lakewood Baptist Church hosted the event with other local South Carolina politicians.

While the focus of the event was prayer, the big news this week certainly came up, and Pence was quick to vocalize his support of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Inside a full church, Pence said, “And let’s especially pray that the 5 justices listed in the majority opinion leaked this week will have the courage of their convictions to right a historic wrong and overturn Roe versus Wade.”

Pence said we need prayer now more than ever, not only for global tensions and economic challenges here in the US, but he says, for the Supreme Court’s final decision regarding Roe v. Wade.

How the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade could impact North Carolina law

WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton asked Pence his thoughts about justices potentially overturning the ruling that legalized abortion.

He said, in part, “My hope and frankly my prayer is that those 5 justices on the Supreme Court have the courage of their convictions and will give us a fresh start on life in America.”

In South Carolina, efforts have already been underway to tighten abortion access. Lawmakers passed a “Fetal Heartbeat” bill.

But it’s been stuck in the courts.

Overturning Roe could make it the law in South Carolina.

SC Senator Michael Johnson said, “We have to see what the case actually says, the final opinion, and once that does, we’ll act and maybe we won’t have to react at all.”

Pence said, if the Supreme Court returns the question of abortion to the states, he will be championing pro-life laws.

“But I’ll also be championing the kind of support for women in crisis pregnancies that will be celebrated tonight with the Carolina Pregnancy Center,” Pence said.

This was just one stop for the former Vice President.

He’s expected to deliver remarks specifically about Roe v. Wade at a pregnancy center in Spartanburg at 7 tonight.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

