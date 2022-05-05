Submit a Tip
Florence woman arrested on Medicaid fraud charges

Regan Carter
Regan Carter(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman is out on bond after being arrested and charged for fraud and exploiting assisted living residents.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested Regan Simone Carter, 57, Wednesday on two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more.  

An SCMFCU investigation revealed that between the dates of September 1, 2018, and November 30, 2021, Carter had power of attorney for the two victims and “willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victims’ funds and assets.”

According to the report, during the time of the alleged misconduct, both victims were vulnerable adults under South Carolina law and resided at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Florence.

The exploitation of a vulnerable adult is a felony with penalties of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value of $10,000 or more is also a felony and, upon conviction, has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison or a fine at the discretion of the court.

According to federal regulations, the SCMFCU has authority over Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Carter was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on May 4. She was released May 5 on a $20,000 bond.

