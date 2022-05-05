Florence murder suspect out on bond arrested in drug investigation

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities seized meth, marijuana, guns and money Tuesday after serving a search warrant on Marion Street.

According to the Florence Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit and Emergency Response Team seized 504 grams of methamphetamine pills, 98 grams of suspected, marijuana, five handguns and just under $1,000. Two of the handguns were listed as stolen.

Florence police arrest 2 on drugs, weapons charges (Florence PD)

Tyquan Jamar Johnson and Harvey James Allen, IV were arrested at the scene.

Johnson, who was out on bond for murder charges, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine - 400 or more grams, possession wth intent to distribute marijuana, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a weapon in furtherance of a violent crime.

Johnson was arrested in November 2019 for a deadly shooting. He was charged with murder and conspiracy. According to public index records, a judge reduced his bond and he bonded out of jail in November 2021 on a $150,000 bond.

Allen was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

They were both transferred to the Florence County Detention Center.

