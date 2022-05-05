Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: SpaceX rocket launch may be visible early Friday morning

By Jamie Arnold
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch will likely be visible across the area early Friday morning.

The launch is scheduled from Cape Canaveral, Florida and set for 5:42 A.M. Friday. Weather officials are predicting a 90% chance of favorable weather conditions at launch time.

The launch is scheduled for 5:42 A.M. Friday.(WMBF)

The trajectory of the launch, as well as the time of the day (just before sunrise) suggest the launch will be visible from Grand Strand. Launches that happen near sunrise or sunset are able to capture sunlight high in atmosphere illuminating the exhaust trail of the rocket.

The launch will most likely be visible from 30 seconds to 5 minutes after liftoff from Florida.

As long as skies are clear, the easiest way to view the launch is in an area with a clear view to the eastern and southeastern sky. The beaches will have the best vantage point and darkest skies to provide the best view.

