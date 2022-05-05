FIRST ALERT: Humidity & afternoon storm chances continue

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Warm and humid conditions will continue through the end of the week with a few showers and storms possible at times through the first half of the weekend.

TODAY

Warmth and humidity will continue for today as rain chances just drop to 20% for this afternoon. Overall, today is warm and humid with not much coverage in shower or storm activity this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the lower 80s on the beaches and the mid 80s inland today. (WMBF)

Highs will climb to the lower 80s on the beaches to near 90 degrees inland.

END OF THE WEEK

A line of showers and storms will move through the area tomorrow. The severe weather threat for us is limited. (WMBF)

As we head into tomorrow, another warm day is expected. Highs will climb into the lower 80s once again for the beaches with the 90s returning for inland locations Friday afternoon. A few more showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon hours and even a strong storm or two cannot be ruled out, mainly for inland locations Friday night.

A limited threat for severe weather tomorrow. (WMBF)

The latest severe weather risk has inland areas in a LEVEL 2 severe weather risk for tomorrow afternoon and evening as a broken line of showers and storms will bring a small hail, gusty wind and heavy rain threat to the area. Overall, this severe threat remains very limited for our area with better ingredients across the western Carolinas.

Highs will fall on Sunday, providing for a perfect Mother's Day forecast! (WMBF)

We get to do it all over again on Saturday! This time with a passing cold front that will bring the risk of a few showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. Cooler and less humid air will return to the region by Sunday with a rain-free forecast. Highs on Sunday will fall into the low-mid 70s.

