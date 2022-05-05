DHEC: No public health threat linked to Horry County duck deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State officials say there’s no public health threat in connection to a series of duck deaths in Horry County.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released a statement Thursday, saying the agency is aware of the deaths.

“As a general precaution, it’s recommended that people avoid contact with wild birds and other wild animals, particularly those that appear sick, injured, or dead,” DHEC said. “If you find a wild bird or animal in need, it is advised that you contact a wildlife professional to assist the animal. Avoiding contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with feces or other secretions from wild birds or other animals is also recommended.”

The statement follows WMBF News’ coverage of Muscovy ducks being found dead at a Socastee area apartment complex in late April. Residents reported the deaths to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, but SCDNR said the ducks do not fall under their authority due to the species not being native to the state.

Days later, WMBF returned to the complex and learned the Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center reached out to Clemson University to help with testing the ducks to try and determine a cause of death. The results of those tests were not immediately available.

The apartment complex has had no comment.

DHEC added that those who may have contact with poultry or wild birds should take precautions, such as wearing gloves or any face/eye protection and washing their hands after touching birds.

Changing clothes after coming into contact with wild birds is also advisable.

Health officials cite a growing trend in cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, across the country. The risk from HPAI is considered low for humans, but DHEC says it will continue to monitor the situation.

